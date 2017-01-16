Información de Empresa Brandalisi
GLADYS LEONOR PERALTA (57). Falleció el 1 de diciembre. //
STRASORIER, GABRIEL RAUL (86). Falleció el 3 de noviembre. //
IRMA ANTONIA ZALAZAR DE PEREZ. Falleció el 3 de noviembre. //
OSCAR "CACHO" STRASORIER (62). Falleció el 22 de octubre. //
SANTIAGO EVARISTO PUIATTI (82). Falleció el 20 de octubre. //
GRACIELA CABRERA DE CENTENO (74). Falleció el 18 de octubre. //
GASPARUTTI ROLANDO (43). Falleció el 17 de octubre. //
INES PITUELLO DE RIZZI (81). Falleció el 16 de octubre. //
ANGELINI MIGUEL ANGEL (69). Falleció el 16 de octubre. //
MARIA ENRIQUETA "CUCA" PESCHIUTTA DE D´OLIVO. Falleció el 26 de septiembre. //
LAURA ELENA GUMA DE GLERIA (87). Falleció el 21 de septiembre. //
DUSOLINA MARIA ANZOLINI DE DEMARCO (94). Falleció el 21 de septiembre. //.
PAZ, GERONIMO JUAN (77). Falleció el 14 de septiembre. //.
FARIAS, FRANCISCO SOLANO (81). Falleció el 13 de septiembre. //
AGNELLI, VICTORIO VENEO (81). Falleció el 13 de septiembre. //.
DALMA BRANDALISSI (22). Falleció el 10 de septiembre.
ESTHER ELENA GONZALEZ DE PERESOTTI (88). Falleció el 9 de septiembre.
FANTINI ANDRES CARLOS (78). Falleció el 5 de septiembre. //