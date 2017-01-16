Regionales Ayer
La región movilizada por Jujuy

Voluntarios y medios de prensa participaron esta maána de una colecta solidaria por los damnificados del aled en Jujuy. En las explanada del Ferrocarril se juntaron centenares de productos que serán enviados el lunes.
El plantel de Agraria para el Provincial 2017

Este domingo a las 18:15, el Celeste comenzará su aventura en el campeonato Provincial frente a Juventud Sportiva en Totoral. El plantel que disputará este certamen tiene la base que fue campeona anual de la Reserva de la Liga más varios refuerzos conocidos por el cuerpo técnico.
Gran colecta solidaria por los damnificados de Jujuy

Voluntarios y medios de prensa de la región organizaron para este sábado una jornada benéfica para víctimas del alud en el norte jujeño. Será en la explanada del ferrocarril, a partir de las 9. Acercate y colaborá. #TodosPorJujuy
Los Potros, subcampeones de Copa Desafío

Los dirigidos por Julián Álvarez perdieron ante Obras por 3 a 0 en la final de Copa Desafío en San Juan. El próximo jueves visitarán a UPCN por el 9º weekend de la Liga Argentina de Voleibol.
Festival 2017

Jineteada: Capital Federal, la mejor delegación

Luego de la excelente labor de los Prátula y Ricardo Pucheta, la delegación porteña se consagró como la mejor de las 26 participantes en el Campeonato de Jineteada 2017. Santa Fe, Jujuy y Chubut, por ser las peores nacionales, no estarán en 2018. Las reemplazarán Mendoza, Neuquén y Tierra del Fuego.
Policiales

Deportes

Provincial 2017: fecha y hora confirmada para el debut

Juventud Sportiva de Totoral y Agraria se medirán el domingo a las 18:15 hs. en cancha de Colón por la primera fecha de la zona 1 del torneo Provincial de fútbol. En el local debutará como técnico Nicolás Vergara, mientras que la visita cuenta con la base de la Reserva campeona.
Espectáculos

¿Qué artista te gustaría para la Vendimia 2017?

La fiesta caroyense quedó incluida en el programa "Festejar" que financia el Ministerio de Cultura de la Nación. La Municipalidad debe armar una lista de 10 cantantes nacionales hasta la selección del elegido para actuar el 11 de marzo en la plaza Nicolás Avellaneda.
Macarena García es Reina del Centro Friulano

Fue electa anoche en el evento que se hizo en Casa del Friuli. Hubo ocho postulantes. La joven de 21 años representará a la institución durante todo el año y participará de la elección de la Reina de Colonia Caroya.
Boletín de noticias