Hubo siete casos de estafas con el "cuento del tío" en un mes

Las víctimas son de Colonia Caroya y Jesús María. Con historias sobre supuesta "devaluación", los delincuentes engañan a adultos mayores a través de comunicaciones telefónicas. Desde la Policía insisten con las recomendaciones para evitar este tipo de hechos.
Febrero trajo la lluvia a la región

El segundo mes del año empezó con precipitaciones y con alerta meteorológica por tormentas fuertes. Los registros fueron variables en la zona. La máxima llegaría a 32 grados.
Un Domingo Federal

Los dos representantes del fútbol local en el torneo Federal C 2017 harán su debut en el certamen más numeroso del país el día domingo. Dep. Colón visitará a Atl. Carlos Paz desde las 17 hs, mientras que Sp. Tirolesa recibirá a Sp. Suardi de Santa Fe a las 20 hs.
La fe en María, sin importar su imagen

¿Cómo era la Virgen que los colonos sacaron en procesión en los primeros años de la promesa? ¿Es la Virgen del Monserrat la que está en la Parroquia? Una historia muy particular en la semana de la celebración a la Patrona caroyense.
Caro Maldonado en lo más alto del podio

El fin de semana se disputó la 12º edición de la competencia de mountain Bike Tanti Cosquín Tanti. La ciclista caroyense se impuso en su categoría, finalizó 1º en Damas A y 2º en la General Femenina.
Necrológicas

Información de Empresa Brandalisi

GLADYS LEONOR PERALTA (57). Falleció el 1 de diciembre. // STRASORIER, GABRIEL RAUL (86). Falleció el 3 de noviembre. // IRMA ANTONIA ZALAZAR DE PEREZ. Falleció el 3 de noviembre. // OSCAR "CACHO" STRASORIER (62). Falleció el 22 de octubre. // SANTIAGO EVARISTO PUIATTI (82). Falleció el 20 de octubre. // GRACIELA CABRERA DE CENTENO (74). Falleció el 18 de octubre. // GASPARUTTI ROLANDO (43). Falleció el 17 de octubre. // INES PITUELLO DE RIZZI (81). Falleció el 16 de octubre. // ANGELINI MIGUEL ANGEL (69). Falleció el 16 de octubre. // MARIA ENRIQUETA "CUCA" PESCHIUTTA DE D´OLIVO. Falleció el 26 de septiembre. // LAURA ELENA GUMA DE GLERIA (87). Falleció el 21 de septiembre. // DUSOLINA MARIA ANZOLINI DE DEMARCO (94). Falleció el 21 de septiembre. //. PAZ, GERONIMO JUAN (77). Falleció el 14 de septiembre. //. FARIAS, FRANCISCO SOLANO (81). Falleció el 13 de septiembre. // AGNELLI, VICTORIO VENEO (81). Falleció el 13 de septiembre. //. DALMA BRANDALISSI (22). Falleció el 10 de septiembre. ESTHER ELENA GONZALEZ DE PERESOTTI (88). Falleció el 9 de septiembre. FANTINI ANDRES CARLOS (78). Falleció el 5 de septiembre. //

