Cinco personajes del 2016

A nuestro criterio, con sus capacidades intelectuales o físicas, sus historias de vida o su compromiso y vocación, estas fueron las personas que tuvieron un año inolvidable.
Si vas al Festival, aquí tenés toda la información

Los valores de las entradas, las promociones, los lugares de venta anticipada, cuáles plateas ya están agotadas, qué está prohibido en el ingreso, cuánto cuesta el acceso con una conservadora, cuánto pagan los menores y todas las respuestas a las preguntas de los espectadores de la fiesta gaucha.
Imputaron a los dos sospechosos por el asesinato del camionero

Están acusados de homicidio calificado en concurso con robo calificado. El mayor será trasladado a la cárcel de Bower y el menor permanece en el Complejo Esperanza. Según los primeros resultados de la autopsia, el proyectil encontrado en el cuerpo de la víctima coincide con el arma secuestrada en el allanamiento en el que se detuvo a los jóvenes.
¿Qué artista te gustaría para la Vendimia 2017?

La fiesta caroyense quedó incluida en el programa "Festejar" que financia el Ministerio de Cultura de la Nación. La Municipalidad debe armar una lista de 10 cantantes nacionales hasta la selección del elegido para actuar el 11 de marzo en la plaza Nicolás Avellaneda.
Un Polo Productivo generó una fuerte discusión

El proyecto fue presentado por el Departamento Ejecutivo e implicaba la afectación de seis hectáreas del predio del Canal San Carlos para emprendimientos agroindustriales con financiaciamiento nacional. Fuerte debate entre el Intendente y el bloque UCR. Audios.
Así se jugará el Federal C 2017

Según fuentes extraoficiales, Dep. Colón y Sp. Tirolesa jugarán en diferentes zonas y no se enfrentarán en la fase inicial. Sí clasifican, jugarán tres o cuatro series de Play Off junto con los restantes equipos cordobeses que buscarán un ascenso al Federal B 2017.
¿Cuánto costará comer en el Festival?

La comisión directiva difundió el listado de precios de las comidas y bebidas de la próxima edición de la fiesta gaucha. Los valores se incrementaron un 27 por ciento promedio con respecto a este año.
Más pruebas vinculan a los detenidos con el homicidio del camionero

Durante la mañana hubo otros procedimientos con secuestro de elementos que estarían relacionados directamente con los dos sospechosos. La hipótesis más firme es que la víctima fue asesinada de un disparo en ocasión de robo. El hombre, de 38 años, fue hallado sin vida esta madrugada en el interior de un camión que estaba estacionado frente a la fábrica MWM.
Mataron a un camionero en Jesús María

El cuerpo sin vida fue hallado esta madrugada en el interior de un camión que estaba estacionado frente a la fábrica MWM. Tenía una herida en la zona intercostal. Creen que fue un intento de robo que terminó en un crimen. Hay detenidos que podrían estar vinculados con el hecho. La víctima fue identificada como Gustavo Racca, de 38 años, y era de Buenos Aires.
Básquet en las calles de Jesús María

Hoy a las 20:30 horas se disputará el torneo de Básquet Callejero 3 vs 3 en la Explanada del Ferrocarril. Las inscripciones se realizarán desde las 19:30 horas y costará $200 por equipo.
Tirolesa se prepara para el Federal C

El albirrojo comenzó con la pretemporada para afrontar la nueva edición del torneo. Los entrenamientos son de lunes a viernes en las instalaciones del club.
Macarena García es Reina del Centro Friulano

Fue electa anoche en el evento que se hizo en Casa del Friuli. Hubo ocho postulantes. La joven de 21 años representará a la institución durante todo el año y participará de la elección de la Reina de Colonia Caroya.
